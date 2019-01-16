BEST workers call-off strike after Bombay HC order

India

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, Jan 16: Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) workers, who were on strike since January 8, called off thier strike today after a Bombay HC order. The BEST management is said to have agreed to implement the interim pay-hike for about 15,000 employees.

After the BEST management told the court about its decision on the interim pay-hike, the Bombay High Court ordered the workers to call off the strike which had caused great inconvineince to the residents of Mumbai.

[Now, Mumbai airport becomes first to scrap boarding pass stamping]

The other demands would be negotiated between the workers and the management under a retired high court judge. This was one of the demands of the stiking workers to which BEST m,anagement agreed to.

The BEST staff had gone on an indefinite strike to press for three demands: a) Merging of BEST with the BMC budget; b) Wage agreement for employees, including provisions of 7th Pay Commission; c) Bringing salary slabs of 14,000 junior employees, underpaid since 2011, at par with other employees of the same grade.