Bengaluru: Zomato delivery boy arrested for 'attacking' model

    Bengaluru, Mar 11: A delivery man of Zomato has been booked and arrested for allegedly attacking a woman in Bengaluru, according to Bengaluru DCP (South East) Joshi Srinath.

    In the four-minute video clip posted on Instagram and Twitter, a city-based model and makeup artist Hitesha Chandranee could be seen with a bloody gash on her nose, claiming that the delivery executive had attacked her after she confronted him over the delay in the delivery of her order.

    In an official statement, Zomato said, "We deeply regret this incident & apologise to Hitesha for this traumatic experience".

    The food delivery app also confirmed to have "delisted" the delivery partner from their platform. The matter accelerated quickly and soon after Bengaluru Police arrested the delivery man.

    "We are in touch with her and are providing our complete support through the necessary medical care and investigation. Meanwhile, we have delisted the delivery partner from our platform",

    While many lauded Chandranee for highlighting the matter on social media, others demanded to know the full version of the incident which includes the delivery man's story too.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 11, 2021, 12:33 [IST]
    X