Bengaluru: Woman, girl killed as gas cylinder explodes during shooting of movie

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 30: An eight-year-old girl and a woman were killed after a cylinder exploded during the shooting of a movie on Friday.

A 28-year-old Sumera and her daughter Ayra (8) were the victims of the cylinder explosion. They had come to watch the film shooting near Shell petrol bunk when the incident took place.

Another minor who was also severely injured in the incident and was immediately rushed to a hospital.

According to the reports, the explosion took place during the shooting of a movie near the petrol bunk.

The movie stunt master Vijay was choreographing an action sequence, while another crew member named Subash was overseeing the site at the time of the blast.

It is alleged that the film crew did not have permission to shoot at the location and following the incident, the crew is reported to have fled the scene.