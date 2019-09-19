Bengaluru's popular club BFlat, BTDT in Indiranagar to shut down from Oct 2

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 19: Bengaluru's popular BFlat and BTDT, Been There Done That? in Indiranagar which has been nurturing musical talent and stand-up comedy events in the city for over ten years now will pull down its shutters from October 2, the establishment announced.

Over the years, they included in their repertoire stand-up comedy, experimental theatre, music school graduations/workshops and even alternative/independent cinema screenings. With performances by Ranjit Barot, Louiz Banks, Benny Dayal, Monica Dogra, Randolph Correa, Soulmate, Karan Joseph, TAAQ and so many more.

Taking to Facebook, BFlat Indiranagar wrote,''We regretfully announce that bFLAT and BTDT Indiranagar, Bangalore's first dedicated live performance venue and loved restaurant (former Highnote), and home to many music lovers and foodies, closes its doors, effective October 2nd, 2019, after 10 and a half years of supporting the Arts. Positioned as a platform to showcase, in particular the independent music scene, jazz and blues as well as stand-up comedy, bFLAT has become an iconic institution. A launch pad to many a musician and band, bFLAT has acquired a stellar reputation for its careful selection of music, great food and excellent acoustics.

The venue hopes to return to Bangalore in a new avatar but under the prevailing conditions it's Goodbye for now.''

BFlat opened it's doors in March 2009 to assorted genres of music, thereby appealing to a wide cross-section of Bangalore's serious music lovers. Over the years, BFlat extended its repertoire of curation to Stand-up comedy, experimental theatre, music school graduations/workshops and even alternative/independent cinema screenings.

However, the exact reason why they are shutting down is not known yet but it hints at the establishment having issues with the police who are trying to enforce rules against those hosting live bands.

Moreover, the Karnataka Fire Safety and Emergency Services Department in April had filed a complaint against the owners of the building along with other establishments for ignoring fire safety norms.

Earlier, twenty-seven establishments in Bengaluru have been forced to down their shutters for allowing live music to be played on their premises without a licence, according to the Print.

This crackdown came after a 2005 Karnataka High Court order was upheld by the Supreme Court in January this year. The Licensing and Controlling of Places of Public Entertainment (Bangalore City) Order of 2005 mandated restaurants to obtain a licence for live music performances.

These 27 establishments have been booked under Section 294 of the IPC and notices have been issued to several others.