    Bengaluru: Rowdy-sheeter Bharath killed in police encounter near Hesaraghatta

    Bengaluru, Feb 27: Notorious rowdy-sheeter Slum Bharath has been killed in an encounter with police at around 6.15 am in Bengaluru's Hesaraghatta in Peenya on Thursday. He was shot two bullets by police inspector Venkataramanappa when Bharath opened fire on policemen with an illegal weapon.

    One police personnel Subahash of Nandini police station was also injured in the incident.

    The incident happened when the police got around 5 am, when a team of police officials rushed to Hesaraghatta Road in Peenya after tip off from police control saying that the Maruthi Zen car in which Bharath was escaping was spotted.

    When the police tried to catch Bharath and his associates, Bharath opened fire at the policemen that hit their vehicles.

    Police said one bullet was shot at Bharath's leg while another bullet pierced his abdomen which caused his death.

    Bharath was being suspected of murdering Notorious rowdy-sheeter Lakshmana in the broad daylight near ISKCON temple in the city.

    Bharath had affiliated himself with local gangsters in the area and became the point-men for big time dons to hire them to extort and grab land from people across Bengaluru.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 11:49 [IST]
