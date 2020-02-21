Bengaluru: Police rescue six women from prostitution racket

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 21: The Bengaluru City Police on Thursday raided a spa on suspicion of its involvement in the prostitution racket at Hoodi village in Mahadevapura area of Bengaluru and rescued six women.

Central Crime Branch sleuths conducted a raid and arrested three people while another is absconding. A case has been registered.

However, this is not the first time an illegal spa and massage centre has been busted in the city of Bengaluru. CCB police had earlier raided a few places in Koramangala, where prostitution was being run.

On Feb 19, officers attached to the CCB had raided a spa centre in Koramangala area and rescued six women. The owner of the Jack Salon And Wellness Spa in Koramangala has been absconding while the Manager was arrested.