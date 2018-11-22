Bengaluru pays the highest in India: Report

Bengaluru, Nov 22: IT capital Bengaluru pays the highest salaries followed by Mumbai and Delhi in India. The report is based on a salary study done by LinkedIn.

According to LinkedIn, which has just done a salary study for the first time in the country based on data on its platform, hardware & networking, software & IT services, and the old favourite, the consumer sector, are the three highest paying industries in India.

As per Times of India report, in the LinkedIn study, Bengaluru emerged as the city where the weighted average compensation was the highest, at Rs 12 lakh, followed by Mumbai and Delhi-NCR at Rs 9 lakh each. Hyderabad stood at about Rs 8.5 lakh and Chennai at Rs 6.3 lakh.

Based on submissions on the platform, the highest paying titles in the country are director of engineering, chief operating officer, executive director, vice president sales, and senior program manager.

Hardware and networking jobs fetch about Rs 15 lakh per annum (weighted average), software jobs fetch about Rs 12 lakh, and consumer jobs Rs 9 lakh.

The hardware jobs being paid highly are not the traditional ones, but those in the area of chip design and new-age networking, TOI quoted experts saying .