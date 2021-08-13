Bengaluru: Over 540 children test positive for Covid-19 in 11 days
Bengaluru, Aug 13: In an alarming trend, around 543 children between 0 to 19 years of age group have tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru.
According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), 127 children below 10 years have tested positive for Covid-19 between August 5 and 10. While 174 children aged between 10 and 19 years have tested Covid positive between Aug 1 to 11.
However, no deaths have been reported among the children. Most children were found to be either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.
This comes at a time when Kerala is witnessing a spike in covid infections and the fear of a possible third wave of the pandemic is looming large.
August 5
0 to 9 years - 21 cases
10 to 19 years - 38 cases
August 6
0 to 9 years - 32 cases
10 to 19 years - 34 cases
August 8
0 to 9 years - 13 cases
10 to 19 years -- 25 cases
August 9
0 to 9 years -- 18 cases
10 to 19 years - 24 cases
August 10
0 to 9 years - 18 cases
10 to 19 years - 27 cases