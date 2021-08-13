Bengaluru: Over 540 children test positive for Covid-19 in 11 days

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Aug 13: In an alarming trend, around 543 children between 0 to 19 years of age group have tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru.

    Representational Image
    According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), 127 children below 10 years have tested positive for Covid-19 between August 5 and 10. While 174 children aged between 10 and 19 years have tested Covid positive between Aug 1 to 11.

    However, no deaths have been reported among the children. Most children were found to be either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

    This comes at a time when Kerala is witnessing a spike in covid infections and the fear of a possible third wave of the pandemic is looming large.

    August 5

    0 to 9 years - 21 cases

    10 to 19 years - 38 cases

    August 6

    0 to 9 years - 32 cases

    10 to 19 years - 34 cases

    August 8

    0 to 9 years - 13 cases

    10 to 19 years -- 25 cases

    August 9

    0 to 9 years -- 18 cases

    10 to 19 years - 24 cases

    August 10

    0 to 9 years - 18 cases

    10 to 19 years - 27 cases

    Story first published: Friday, August 13, 2021, 13:11 [IST]
    X