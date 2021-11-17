Bengaluru Apartment Fire Accident Today: Fire breaks out at building in Electronic City, No Causality Reported

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Nov 17: A fire broke out at a residential complex in Sampige Nagar area of Bengaluru on Wednesday. However, no causality has been reported.

As per the TV reports, the residents managed to escape before the fire spread further and came out of their flats. Fire brigades are at the spot as fire fighting operations are underway.

#WATCH | Fire broke out at a residential complex in Sampige Nagar area of Bengaluru. Fire brigade reached the spot; no casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/3m0I7rHLFj — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

An eyewitness has told a Kannada news channel that the fire broke at around 3.00 pm. "I called the police station as soon as I spotted the fire and they quickly alerted the fire department. Nobody has been injured in the incident. An old woman was staying in one of the two flats and she has been safely brought out of the building," he said.

The visuals show smoke billowing out of the spot in Vmaks Chalet which reportedly has 180 housing units. The cause of the fire was not immediately ascertained.

In September, a fire accident at an apartment in Devarachikkanahalli in South Bengaluru had killed two and injured a few. Visuals doing rounds of the incident on social media showed a woman trapped in the fire and the iron mesh on the balcony prevented her escape.