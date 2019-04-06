Bengaluru: Drunk men try to enter women’s PG, attacks owner and brother

Bengaluru, Apr 06: The Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested a man who had allegedly brutally assaulted a paying guest owner for stopping him and other men from entering women's pg.

The incident occured in Green House Ladies PG located in the Mangammanapalya area when a gang of six men in an inebriated state tried to barge into the rooms of women.

According to report, several PG facility owners in and around the area said the gang members claimed to be connected to political leaders of the area and often collected a monthly 'hafta' from the paying guests, besides routinely entering different buildings to party with unwilling residents.

Upon reaching the PG, one of Babu's associates, a resident of Mangammanapalya, allegedly jumped the wall and began banging on the doors, demanding to be let in.

The ruckus woke the PG owner Bhaskar Reddy Amabavaram and Jagan ReddyAmabavaram, who went up to the window and instructed the men to leave the building immediately.

When Bhaskar's brother Jagan, asked through the closed door what they wanted to which Babu replied that he and his friends wanted to party in the PG. When told they couldn't enter, the man who knocked the door then started breaking flower pots. Jagan then opened the door and tried to stop him. Babu's aide then smashed a pot on Jagan's head.

A complaint was filed by Bhaskar Reddy against the attackers in Bandepalya police station, in which he states that Mangammanapalya resident Babu and his five aides came to 'Green House Ladies PG' in BLK Colony of Mangammanapalya at about 12.10 am, and attacked them.

On Thursday, the Bandepalya Police arrested Babu. However, the police are yet to track down the other unidentified suspects. Jagan is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the area and police say his condition is critical. Bhaskar and Anil, who sustained grievous injuries too, are recovering.

The six men have been booked under sections 307 (attempted murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC.