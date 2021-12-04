Details of the two patients who have been detected positive for Omicron variant

Bengaluru: Apartment with 3 or more COVID-19 will be deemed a cluster

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 04: An apartment with three or more COVID-19 cases will be deemed as a cluster, the Karnataka government has said.

"Earlier in Bengaluru, we declared a cluster if 10 cases were reported. Now, we have decided that a cluster will be declared if there are three cases. People in these clusters will be tested, treated and made sure they are vaccinated," Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai said.

He said that the BBMP has been instructed to prohibit outsiders from taking part in events that are held in the common areas of an apartment. Only those who are double vaccinated should be allowed inside the common areas of the apartment.

"I have asked the Health Department to get a full report - what is the treatment protocol being followed in countries where Omicron has been reported? There's information that the treatment given to the Delta variant will apply to Omicron as well. We want to decide scientifically what the right treatment protocol is," Bommai said.

On Friday, the government decided to make vaccination compulsory for parents of school goers. In the nursing institutes we shall take up a 100 per cent vaccination drive to cover all paramedical staff. We do not want any scope for doubt Bommai said while adding that testing of people with comorbidities will be increased.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 15:46 [IST]