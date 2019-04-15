Bengal: TMC has Dum Dum, a seat where all parties had success, under control since 2009

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, April 15: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

Bengal: Barasat has become a TMC fortress now after they have won it 4 out of 5 times

Constituency: DUM DUM

Date of election: May 19 (Phase 7)

The Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency is located in the North 24 Parganas district and comprises the following segments: Khardaha, Dum Dum Uttar, Panihati, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Dum Dum and Rajarhat-Gopalpur.

What happened in 2014:

Former Union minister Saugata Roy of the TMC retained the seat, defeating the CPI(M)'s Asim Dasgupta, former finance minister of West Bengal, by 1.54 lakh votes. The BJP's Tapan Sikadar, a former MP from the same seat and Union minister, finished third with 2.54 lakh votes and 73,000 votes behind Dasgupta. The Congress's Dhananjoy Moitra finished fourth with 34,116 votes.

Bengal: TMC opts for glamour candidate to extend its dominance in Basirhat

Total electors in Dum Dum constituency in 2014 were 13.86 lakh.

Vote share:

The TMC's vote-share in 2014 was 42.62 while the Left got around 29 per cent. The BJP received 22.47 per cent vote share and the Congress three per cent.

History of Dum Dum constituency results: All party had their share of success

The CPI(M) won from Dum Dum the most number of times but it did not dominate this seat like it did elsewhere in Bengal. The BJP also won the seat twice (1998 and 1999) and the TMC has been winning it since 2009.

Candidates contesting from Dum Dum in 2019:

TMC: Saugata Roy;

Left: Nepaldeb Bhattacharya;

BJP: Samik Bhattacharya;

Congress: Saurav Saha