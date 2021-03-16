What about the agony of families of BJP workers killed in TMC rule: Amit Shah to Mamata

Bengal polls: Why nominated Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta may face disqualification?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Mar 16: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declaring the nominated Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta as its candidate for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls 2021, the Indian National Congress and has sought clarification about the same.

In a letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman, Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh pointed out that Dasgupta has neither resigned from the House before contesting election nor has he joined any party.

On March 14, Dasgupta has been fielded as the BJP candidate in the Tarakeshwar seat in the ensuing Bengal state elections. The former journalist is yet to file his nomination.

Tarakeshwar is a popular Hindu pilgrimage site in Hooghly district and his candidature is significant in the backdrop of the BJP's Hindutva rhetoric.

Even All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has called for his disqualification from the upper house in accordance with the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Taking to Twitter, Moitra wrote,''Swapan Dasgupta is BJP candidate for WB polls. "10th Schedule of Constitution says nominated RS member to be disqualified if he joins any political party AFTER expiry of 6 months from oath. He was sworn in April 2016, remains unallied. Must be disqualified NOW for joining BJP."

Swapan Dasgupta is BJP candidate for WB polls.

10th Schedule of Constitution says nominated RS member to be disqualified if he joins any political party AFTER expiry of 6 months from oath.

He was sworn in April 2016, remains unallied.

Must be disqualified NOW for joining BJP. pic.twitter.com/d3CDc9dNCe — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 15, 2021

According to the Rajya Sabha website, Dasgupta was nominated by the president to the Upper House in 2016 and he is currently a nominated member not affiliated to any party.