Bengal Polls: TMC's Habibpur candidate Sarla Murmu to join BJP today

    New Delhi, Mar 08: In a major embarrassment for TMC ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, party leader Sarala Murmu is all set to join the BJP despite getting ticket from Habibpur Assembly Constituency.

    However, the TMC issued a statement on Monday, saying that the candidate for Malda District's Habibpur Assembly Constituency (No. 43) Sarala Murmu had to be replaced due to her ill health. Pradeep Baskey will be contesting the upcoming Assembly Elections from this constituency.

    Story first published: Monday, March 8, 2021, 12:03 [IST]
