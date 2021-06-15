Bengal Lockdown: Who needs e-pass and how to apply for it

Karnataka Unlock Guidelines: What is open, What is not; Check details

New Delhi, June 15: The West Bengal government has extended the lockdown for 15 more days ie till July 1. The Mamata Banerjee led government has eased some restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases have begun receding.

The government has said that it would review the situation once again four days later and take further decisions. The government has allowed both government and private offices to resume operations with 25 per cent staff strength. For a private office, the timings are 10 am to 4 pm and employees would require to apply for an e-pass. Further the order reads that all production units and industries can function with 50 per cent of their total strength. This would be subject to vaccination of the employees, wearing of masks and maintaining physical distancing.

Who will need an e-pass in Bengal?

Private office employees shall need an e-pass and employers shall make transport arrangements and obtain the e-passes from the Kolkata Police and the district administration.

People who are associated with e-commerce and online delivery services

Media persons will need to get an e-pass from the Kolkata Police.

Bengal Lockdown: How to apply for e-pass?

Go to https://coronapass.kolkatapolice.org

Click on the I Agree checkbox

A new page will open

Select either individual or organisation

Enter all details

Click the box that says 'I shall not operate/commute in the containment zones'

Upload photo ID proof and required documents

Submit

You will get a QR-Code enabled e-pass either on mail or SMS

Download the e-pass

Relaxations that come into effect from June 15:

Restaurants, bars can operate from 12 pm to 8 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity

E-commerce, home delivery of all commodities permitted

Parks and gardens to remain open between 6 am and 9 am. Only those citizens vaccinated will be allowed inside parks

Govt and pvt offices to remain open with 25 per cent staff

Sporting activities can resume in stadia and clubs without spectators

Indoor, outdoor shooting, and associated activities related to TV programmes and cinema can resume with not more than 50 persons per unit at a time

Markets will be open from 7 am and 11 am

Other retail shops will be open between 7 am and 11 am

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 10:45 [IST]