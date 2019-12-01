  • search
Trending Jharkhand Maharashtra Hyderabad
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal Guv says there is policy paralysis in higher education system

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 01: In a fresh salvo at the TMC government in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has said there is a "policy paralysis" in the state's higher education system, and that he is not consulted in the affairs of universities despite being the chancellor.

    Dhankhar also said that a "black hole" exists in the West Bengal's higher education ministry in terms of communication with him.

    Bengal Guv says there is policy paralysis in higher education system
    West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

    The Governor said he was "pained" at not being consulted over the recent appointment of the vice-chancellor of Sanskrit College and University in the city.

    Setback for BJP as TMC sweeps West Bengal bypolls

    "In the ministry of higher education, there is a black hole in terms of communication with the chancellor. There is a policy paralysis and I am worried about it. I am doing everything under the sun to see that the education scenario in the universities improves," Dhankhar told PTI in an interview.

    Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the state government on a number of issues since assuming charge in July.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal tmc

    Story first published: Sunday, December 1, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue