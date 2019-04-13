  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal: Can film superstar Dev win again in Ghatal, once a CPI stronghold, this time?

    By
    |

    Kolkata, April 13: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

    Bengal: Can film superstar Dev win again in Ghatal, once a CPI stronghold, this time?

    Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

    Constituency: GHATAL 

    Date of election: May 12 (Phase 6) 

    The Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency is located in West Midnapore district and comprises the following segments: Panshkura Paschim, Sabang, Pingla, Debra, Daspur, Ghatal (SC) and Keshpur (SC).

    What happened in 2014:

    TMC's debutant candidate Dev (Deepak Adhikari) - a popular actor in Bengali film industry - won the seat last time beating his nearest rival Santosh Rana of the CPI by 2.6 lakh votes. Former Congress leader Manas Ranjan Bhunia finished third with 1.22 lakh votes for his earlier party while the BJP's Mohammad Alam finished fourth with 94.8k votes.

    Bengal: Former Union minister Sisir Kumar Adhikari looks to complete a hat-trick from Kanthi

    Total electors in Ghatal constituency in 2014 were 16.03 lakh.

    Vote share:

    The TMC's vote-share in 2014 was 50.16 per cent while the Left secured 31.08 per cent. The Congress got 8.99 per cent vote share and the BJP 6.94 per cent.

    History of Ghatal constituency results: Superstar Dev won the CPI stronghold in 2014

    The Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency had ceased to exist after 1977 when Panshkura Lok Sabha constituency replaced it but resurfaced in 2009 following delimitation. The Congress and the Left had won it three times each before TMC bagged it in 2014. TMC's Bikram Sarkar had won the seat in a by-election in 2000 but local CPI stalwart Gurudas Dasgupta won it in 2004.

    Candidates contesting from Ghatal in 2019:

    • TMC: Dev;
    • Left: Tapan Kumar Ganguli;
    • BJP: Bharati Ghosh (a former cop who was once known to be close with Mamata Banerjee);
    • Congress: Khandakar Mohammad Saifullah
    lok-sabha-home

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal constituency trinamool congress lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 12:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue