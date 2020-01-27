Bengal becomes 4th state to pass resolution against Citizenship Act

Kolkata, Jan 27: Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Monday passed resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state assembly, becoming the fourth state administration to do so since the law was passed in December.

"The time has come to put aside narrow differences and fight together to save the country," Banerjee said in her address in Assembly on anti-CAA resolution.

The resolution appeals to the Union government to repeal the amended citizenship law and revoke plans to implement NRC and update NPR.

Three states Kerala,Punjab and Rajasthan have already passed resolutions against the new citizenship law.

The law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

