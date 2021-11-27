Be present in Lok Sabha, RS says BJP in 3 line whip to its MPs

New Delhi, Nov 27: The BJP has issued a three line whip to its members in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha instructing them to be present in the House when the Winter Session of Parliament begins on November 29.

The whip said that the BJP members have to be present in the House when an important business is being taken up for discussion in the House on Monday. This signals that the government will introduce the Bill to repeal the three farm laws.

PM Modi had last week announced that the government will be repealing the three farm laws. The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday approved the repeal of the farm laws which had triggered protests by farmers in the borders of the National Capital.

Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:43 [IST]