BBC apologises after pornographic sounds were overheard from studio

It was claimed by a YouTuber that he was the one behind this mischief. The YouTuber was convicted earlier after he had stormed a cricket pitch at The Oval in England

New Delhi, Jan 18: BBC has issued a public apology on Wednesday after pornographic sounds were overheard during live broadcast an FA Cup match.

The incident took place when sounds interrupted former England football player Gary Linekar's report of the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool at Molineux Stadium.

BBC in a statement said, 'we apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening.'

Reports said that the sounds were played via a mobile phone that a prankster had hidden in the studio. Linekar took to Twitter and posted a picture of the cell phone. He wrote, ' well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes, it was quite amusing.'

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

Linekar remarked, 'somebody' sending something on someone's phone, I think said as he cut colleague and former England footballer Alan Shearer on the commentary gallery. He also added, 'I am not sure if you heard it at home.'

On BBC Two Newsnight he said that he had originally assumed a video had been delivered to one of the panelist's phones. But it was too loud, he said while adding that he had realised it was all a joke. Calling it a good prank, he wondered why the BBC issued an apology.

"If you told me this morning that tonight I'd be on Newsnight talking about a porn scandal. I would have been terrified," he also added while laughing.

Later Daniel Jarvis, a YouTube prankster claimed responsibility for this act. Jarvis had been handed a suspended sentence in October after being convicted for trespass for colliding with England batsman Johny Bairstow, while storming the Oval pitch in London during a test match.

He was handed out a 8 week sentence suspended for two years. He was also barred from attending any athletic event in England or Wakes for two years. While being ordered to participate in rehabilitation, he was also barred from travelling overseas.

