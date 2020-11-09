Battleground Bihar: Stay tuned to Dailyhunt for the fastest and most-in-depth coverage

Bihar election results: BJP will be defeated just like Donald Trump, says Shiv Sena in Saamana

By Anuj Cariappa

Patna, Nov 07: The battle for Bihar has been a hectic one and the D-Day is finally here, when we will get to know whether the ruling NDA would retain the state or will the Mahagathbandhan topple its opponent.

This election has been an interesting one for a variety of factors and the main one being, it was the first poll to be held amidst the global pandemic. This time, a long standing ally of the BJP, the LJP decided to break away from the NDA and challenge Nitish Kumar.

The closely fought election was the first in three decades, which Lalu Prasad Yadav was not part of as he is in jail after convictions in multiple fodder scam cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and scores of top leaders have made a strong pitch. A day before the final phase of polling on Saturday, PM Modi wrote a letter to the people of Bihar urging them to re-elect Nitish Kumar.

