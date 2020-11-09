Battleground Bihar: Stay tuned to Dailyhunt for the fastest and most-in-depth coverage

YouTube
    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Patna, Nov 07: The battle for Bihar has been a hectic one and the D-Day is finally here, when we will get to know whether the ruling NDA would retain the state or will the Mahagathbandhan topple its opponent.

    This election has been an interesting one for a variety of factors and the main one being, it was the first poll to be held amidst the global pandemic. This time, a long standing ally of the BJP, the LJP decided to break away from the NDA and challenge Nitish Kumar.

    The battle for Bihar: Stay tuned for never before coverage on Daily Hunt

    The closely fought election was the first in three decades, which Lalu Prasad Yadav was not part of as he is in jail after convictions in multiple fodder scam cases.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and scores of top leaders have made a strong pitch. A day before the final phase of polling on Saturday, PM Modi wrote a letter to the people of Bihar urging them to re-elect Nitish Kumar.

    We have relentlessly covered this election. At Dailyhunt, we have a proven track record of being the best and fastest. As always, stay tuned for the best analysis, the fastest updates and the best news stories.

    Stay tuned to Daily Hunt as we get you the Bihar results live:

    The fastest updates

    Trends indicating which way the political wind is blowing

    Numbers, comparisons, analysis and more

    A drill down of the data and what these elections mean to the common man

    Social media reactions, trends on Twitter, viral memes, trending stories, videos and reactions

    Stay tuned

