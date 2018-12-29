Bars, hotels and pubs to remain open on Dec 31st night in Mumbai

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Mumbai, Dec 29: Maharashtra Government Saturday issued orders that bars, hotels and pubs can remain open on the night of 31 December in Mumbai.

Also, the Mumbai Police will be deploying personnel to ensure the safety of women.

Manjunath Singe, DCP Mumbai Police PRO, said, "Over 40,000 security personnel will be deployed all over Mumbai. To stop harassment of women, officers in civil dress will also be deployed. Live camera monitoring will be done."