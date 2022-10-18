Banned PFI's activist nabbed in UP's Mau

Delhi Police uses Section 8 of UAPA to seal PFI offices, says they were used for illegal acts

India

oi-PTI

Mau, Oct 18: An activist of the Popular Front of India was arrested by a team of Anti Terrorist Squad and local police here on Monday, officials said.

Nasir Kamal, a resident of the city's Prema Rai locality who was active worker of the organisation, was arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police, Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said.

He was later produced in a court which sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

During interrogation, Kamal told the police that he had attended several meetings of PFI and knew a number of people who had been arrested by the ATS earlier.

Mangaluru police raids residences of SDPI, banned PFI activists; few detained

The Centre has banned PFI for five years under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 9:47 [IST]