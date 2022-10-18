YouTube
    Banned PFI's activist nabbed in UP's Mau

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mau, Oct 18: An activist of the Popular Front of India was arrested by a team of Anti Terrorist Squad and local police here on Monday, officials said.

    Nasir Kamal, a resident of the city's Prema Rai locality who was active worker of the organisation, was arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police, Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said.

    Banned PFIs activist nabbed in UPs Mau

    He was later produced in a court which sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

    During interrogation, Kamal told the police that he had attended several meetings of PFI and knew a number of people who had been arrested by the ATS earlier.

    The Centre has banned PFI for five years under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

    Read more about:

    pfi activist arrested anti terrorist squad police uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 9:47 [IST]
