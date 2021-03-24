YouTube
    Banking holidays for 9 days from March 27 to April 4, check full details

    New Delhi, Mar 24: The Reserve Bank of india has issued a bank calendar mentioning the dates on which the banks will not function.

    The customers need to note that starting Saturday this week till April 4, banking services will be available for only two days.

    Banks are scheduled to remain closed for three consecutive days from March 27-29 all over the country, on account of the second Saturday and Holi festival. However, people living in the capital of Bihar, Patna should take a note that banking services will remain closed even on March 30.

    Here is the list of important bank dates:

    March 27: Last Saturday of the month

    March 28: Sunday

    March 29: Monday (Holi Holiday)

    March 30: Tuesday (Holiday only for bank branches in Patna, not for rest of India)

    March 31: Wednesday (Year-end holiday)

    April 1: Thursday (Bank closing of accounts)

    April 2: Friday (Good Friday)

    April 3: Saturday is a working day

    April 4: Sunday

