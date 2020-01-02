  • search
Trending Happy New Year 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bangladesh restores telecom service along the border

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 02: Bangladesh has restored telecom services along the border. It may be recalled that the telecom regulator of Bangladesh had ordered operators to shut down services along the border. The order came in the wake of India citing security reasons.

    "Please reinstate operations of the BTS (Base Trans-Receiver Stations) near the Bangladesh-India border sites immediately," an email to the BRTC read.

    Bangladesh restores telecom service along the border
    File photo

    The mobile network coverage had been suspended for one kilometre along the entire border with India until further notice, for the sake of the country's security in the current circumstance, an official statement read.

    CAA is a humanitarian act, says Expat Bangladesh minorities

    The order gained significance in the wake of the newly amended citizenship law. Reports stated that security concerns had been raised after it was suspected that Indian Muslims may try and enter Bangladesh following the new law.

    The Indian Government has repeatedly clarified that the law is not anti Muslim. It only aims at giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The minorities include the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, Jains and Christians. The law is not aimed at taking away the citizenship of anyone in India.

    More BANGLADESH News

    Read more about:

    bangladesh telecom services restored border india security

    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue