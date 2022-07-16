YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Ban on single-use plastic items lacks preparation, says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 16: The Centre did not prepare enough to provide people alternatives and shift manufacturing units to green options before banning single-use plastic and the curbs cannot be imposed forcibly, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said.

    He also claimed the union government did not even call a meeting of state environment ministers before the ban came into force.

    Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
    Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

    "I think it (announcement of the ban) lacked preparation. Stakeholders should have been told about alternatives and the government's support to help them shift to the green options... I think these issues should have been resolved before announcing the ban," Rai told PTI in an interview.

    The minister said raw materials for alternatives to single-use plastic items attract high GST, which makes the product unviable for people.

    Single use plastic ban: Companies switch to paper strawsSingle use plastic ban: Companies switch to paper straws

    "The GST rate on green alternatives and their raw material should have been slashed before the implementation of the ban... The central government was required to prepare a proper mechanism. The curbs cannot be enforced forcibly," he said.

    Comments

    More GOPAL RAI News  

    Read more about:

    gopal rai banned plastic

    Story first published: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X