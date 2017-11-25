Bakery owner gets two year jail term for polluting Yamuna

A bakery owner has been sentenced to two years in jail for polluting the Yamuna. The special court found him guilty of discharging untreated effluents into the sewer that flows into the river.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh and ordered compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for the victims or society at large to be paid to the Prime Minister's relief fund.

The court said the "insensitive approach" has led to the river being polluted and added that people are unable to ensure the physical protection of rivers owing to industrialisation and urbanisation.

The court observed that is is because of such insensitive people that the current generation is unable to have a clean and pure Yamuna.

In the year 2000, the Vigilance Squad of Delhi and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee had found that a shop discharged the entire trade effluent generated during dishwashing and cooking without treatment into the sewer.

