Sedition case: Kangana Ranaut appears before Bandra police station in Mumbai to record statement

Kangana to star in sequel of Manikarnika, based on a Kashmiri woman

High Court extends relief to Kangana Ranaut in illegal merger of flats till Feb 5

Bailable warrant issued against Kangana on Javed Akhtar's complaint

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Mar 01: A Mumbai court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut after she failed to appear before it in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The Andheri metropolitan magistrate''s court issued a summons to Ranaut on February 1, directing her to appear before it on March 1.

However, Ranaut failed to appear on Monday following which the court issued a bailable warrant against her.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader calls Kangana Ranaut 'naachney gaane wali'

The court posted the matter for further hearing on March 22.

Last month, the police submitted a report saying an offence of defamation was made out against the actor.

Akhtar had filed the complaint against Ranaut for allegedly making baseless and false statements against him which, according to him, damaged his reputation.