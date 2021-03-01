YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bailable warrant issued against Kangana on Javed Akhtar's complaint

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 01: A Mumbai court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut after she failed to appear before it in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

    Kangana

    The Andheri metropolitan magistrate''s court issued a summons to Ranaut on February 1, directing her to appear before it on March 1.

    However, Ranaut failed to appear on Monday following which the court issued a bailable warrant against her.

    Madhya Pradesh Congress leader calls Kangana Ranaut 'naachney gaane wali'

    The court posted the matter for further hearing on March 22.

    Last month, the police submitted a report saying an offence of defamation was made out against the actor.

    Akhtar had filed the complaint against Ranaut for allegedly making baseless and false statements against him which, according to him, damaged his reputation.

    More KANGANA RANAUT News

    Read more about:

    kangana ranaut

    Story first published: Monday, March 1, 2021, 14:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X