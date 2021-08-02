Back to class, Punjab govt reopens schools from today with relaxations in COVID19 restrictions

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Aug 02: Schools in Punjab started conducting physical classes right from pre-primary levels from Monday with relaxations in COVID19 restrictions.

The government had already allowed reopening of schools for classes 10 to 12 from July 26.

Schools open in Punjab after over a year, with relaxations in #COVID19 restrictions. Visuals from Govt Girls' Senior Secondary School in Amritsar.



Principal Mandeep Kaur says, "The school has reopened for students of all classes now. Arrangements for sanitisation have been made" pic.twitter.com/bbhm2yggkS — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

Principal Mandeep Kaur of Govt Girls' Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana says,"The school has reopened for students of all classes now. Arrangements for sanitisation have been made."

On Saturday, the state government had allowed reopening of schools for all classes from August 2 as it further relaxed Covid restrictions in the wake of declining cases. "Following the approval of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in view of the present Covid situation, the Education Department is all set to reopen schools for all classes from August 2 onwards," said Singla in an official statement here.

The minister said the timing of schools will remain the same which is from 8 am to 2 pm. Parents will have to provide written consent before sending their wards to schools, he said. Singla said the reopening of schools would play an important role to assess the learning of students during the pandemic as the teachers were able to contact the students through virtual classes only.

After the assessment of students, the teachers would focus on the fields which will be requiring more attention, he said.

He said the reopening of schools will also provide a chance to schools and teachers to teach the practical subjects in a better way by conducting practical classes. Singla also directed the department officials and school managements to ensure proper cleaning of classrooms and follow COVID-19 norms as per the guidelines of the Government of India and the state government from time to time.

The minister directed the district education officers to ensure both full vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff before allowing them to conduct physical classes and should also arrange availability of vaccine for school staff on priority basis in liaison with respective district administration. He said random testing will also be conducted in schools with the ratio of 100:1 students and the secretary school education will be reviewing the situation on a weekly basis.