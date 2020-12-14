YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bachchan Pandey: Pankaj Tripathi joins Akshay Kumar

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 14: Actor Pankaj Tripathi has joined the cast of Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Pandey, the makers announced on Monday.

    Backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Bachchan Pandey will mark the first collaboration between Tripathi and Kumar.

    Actor Pankaj Tripathi

    Tripathi, who was seen this year on the second season of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur, and films like Ludo and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, will begin shooting for the film in 2021.

    Bollywood drugs nexus: NCB denies illegally detaining of Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic staff

    Spokesperson from the production house confirmed that the actor will join the cast, including Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi, for a schedule in Jaisalmer from January. The action-comedy will see Kumar play the titular role of a gangster, who aspires to be an actor.

    Farhad Samji, best known for Housefull 4, will direct the movie. Tripathi has earlier collaborated with Nadiadwala on films like Super 30 and the yet-to-be-released sports drama 83.

    Bachchan Pandey is scheduled to be released in 2021.

    Tripathi will next be seen reprising his role of the powerless lawyer Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, a Hotstar Special series.

    More AKSHAY KUMAR News

    Read more about:

    akshay kumar bollywood

    Story first published: Monday, December 14, 2020, 17:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X