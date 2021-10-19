Babul Supriyo resigns as Lok Sabha MP

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 19: TMC leader Babul Supriyo formally resigned as a Member of Parliament or MP today, a month after he quit the party to join the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

"My heart is heavy as I had began my political career through BJP. I thank PM,party chief and Amit Shah. Confidence was shown in me. I'd left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I'm not a part of the party, I shouldn't keep seat for myself," said Babul Supriyo after meeting LS Speaker.

"Suvendu Adhikari was an integral part of TMC a few months back. Outside politics he has been a friend, he obviously has to say very harsh things about me politically. But he should advise his father & brother to resign from MP seats as they're no more a part of TMC," he added.

The formal resignation letter as per rules & a personal note of gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Sir @ombirlakota pic.twitter.com/lviZyRi74f — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) October 19, 2021

This comes after the two-term MP from Asansol had on September 20 -- two days after joining West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress party -- wrote to Birla, seeking a "brief" appointment with him to formally resign as a member of the house.

Hitting out at his detractors, Supriyo reminded them of his time with the saffron party.

"Just wish to ask one Ques (question) to the 'Employed Trolls' who am sure are attacking me frm (from) their homes. So where were u (you) guys when I fought for BJP since 2014? Ask your conscience as to who back-stabbed whom...Unless needed I don't post anything on SM (social media). Just read the first two comments," he said.