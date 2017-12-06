Babri Masjid case: Modi lauds Sunni Waqf Board for diassociating with Sibal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Sunni Waqf Board for distancing itself from their counsel Kapil Sibal's submission that Babri Masjid case be deffered till 2019 Lok Sabha elections as it may inluence the polls.

Sibal had on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to take up the 25-year-old matter only after July 2019, stating that the case was being used to polarise the electorate with an eye on the polls.

"The Sunni Waqf Board must be congratulated for their brave stand on the matter and disassociating themselves from the statement of Kapil Sibal ji," Modi said at a rally in Netrang, Gujarat.

During the hearing, the SC rejected Sibal's plea to hear the Ayodhya dispute case after 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Sunni Waqf Board today said that they want the Ramjanamabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue to be resolved at earliest.

"Yes Kapil Sibal is our lawyer but he is also related to a political party, his statement in SC yesterday was wrong, we want a solution to the issue at the earliest," news agency ANI quoted Sunni Waqf Board member Haji Mehboob as saying.

Even the Congress had distanced itself from Sibal's stand in the Supreme Court. "Who he represents in court is Kapil Sibal's personal matter," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta, representing the State of Uttar Pradesh, rebutted all the averments of Kapil Sibal. Mehta told SC that all the related documents and requisite translation copies are on record.

The Supreme Court has set the final hearing of the case for February 8, 2018.

OneIndia News