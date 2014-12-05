Another controversy in offing: BJP workers plan to celebrate Dec 6, Babri anniv as 'Saffron day'

New Delhi, Dec 5: At a time when controversy over Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti's 'Ramzada' remark is yet not over, it seems another big row is in the offing. According to reports, BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh are planning to mark December 6, anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition as 'saffron day'.

Through social media like WhatsApp and facebook messages, they(activists) are urging people to celebrate the day(Dec 6) by putting up saffron flags over temples and houses. According to an Indian Express report, party workers have even designed a Bhagwa Divas logo which is being shared on various social media platforms.

Though, BJP leaders are distancing themselves from the whole campaign but at the same time some of them are saying that celebration by the local residents can't be prevented.

When asked about whole plan which might create communal tension in the area, Laxmikant Bajpai who is the State unit party chief said, "The BJP is not going to hold any event like Bhagwa Divas on December 6. I will take action against party workers if they organise any such event".

Another party leader Ram Krishna Tiwari who is Faizabad district president also said the party will not organise any event on the day but 'sweets will be distributed'.

Earlier, Opposition was hell-bent for removal of Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti for her hate speech.

Seeking truce with agitating opposition members over controversial remarks made by Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the matter should be put to rest after her apology, but it failed to satisfy them.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, he emphasised that everyone should understand limits in public discourse. "... it is our duty that we understand our limits in public life and stay within our limits while making public discourse."Now we should allow the matter to rest and we should continue with our work in national interest," Modi said.

The Prime Minister's statement, however, failed to mollify the opposition members, including Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who had tied black cloth on their mouth, as they staged a walkout.

In one of the vitriolic speech, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti had said, "Aapko tay karna hai ki Dilli mein sarkar Ramzadon ki banegi ya haramzadon ki. Yeh aapka faisla hai".