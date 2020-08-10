YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali considers bidding for IPL

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 10: Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved is considering to bid for the title sponsorship of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a company official.

    The slot of the title sponsorship of IPL was vacated after the Chinese handset maker Vivo decided to exit from it.

    Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali considers bidding for IPL

    The move would help the Haridwar-based firm access a global marketing platform, as Patanjali is focusing on exports for its Ayurveda-based FMCG products.

    Patanjali can sell Coronil but not as cure' to COVID-19: Ayush ministry

    Confirming the development, Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala told PTI: "We are considering this".

    "This is for Vocal For Local and making one Indian brand as global, this is the right platform. We are considering into that perspective," he said.

    However, Tijarawala also added that the company is yet to take a final call on the issue.

    "We have to take a final decision, whether we would take it or not," Tijarawala added.

    According to him, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is coming with the expression of interest on Monday and it has to submit its proposal by August 14.

    Last week, BCCI and Vivo decided to suspend their partnership for the 2020 IPL beginning on September 19, in the UAE, amid clamour to boycott Chinese products in the wake of the Sino-India border stand-off.

    The title sponsorship is a significant part of the IPL's commercial revenue, half of which is shared equally by the franchises.

    Vivo won the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years from 2018 to 2022 for a reported sum of Rs 2,190 crore, approximately Rs 440 crore per annum.

    The Haridwar-based Patanjali group has an estimated turnover of around Rs 10,500 crores. It had acquired debt-ridden Ruchi Soya in a corporate insolvency resolution process for around Rs 4,350 crore after competing with Adani Group.

    Patanjali Ayurved had reported a revenue of Rs 8,329 crore in FY 2018-19. However overall the group's turnover was much higher as Patanjali Ayurved consists of mainly its FMCG business and its Ayurvedic medicines.

    More BABA RAMDEV News

    Read more about:

    baba ramdev patanjali ipl

    Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 16:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue