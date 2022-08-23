Allopathy remark: Baba Ramdev moves SC seeking stay of proceedings in multiple FIRs against him

Supreme Court asks Baba Ramdev to place original record of his statement on allopathy

Delhi HC to hear plea against Ramdev for remarks against allopathy today

Summons for Ramdev in lawsuit by doctors over misinformation on allopathy

Baba Ramdev should not abuse modern medicine systems: SC

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 23: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) seeking action against yoga guru Ramdev for criticising allopathic medicine. The apex court has issued notice to Ramdev and Centre seeking a reply on the plea seeking initiation of action.

The top court said Baba Ramdev should not abuse modern medicine systems.

The Chief Justice of India, orally said,''Ramdev can popularise his system, but why should he criticise other systems. We respect him. He popularised yoga. But he should exercise restraint in abusing other systems.''

Yoga guru Ramdev set to launch TV channels in Nepal

The apex made these observations while hearing a petition by Indian Medical Association (IMA), alleging smear campaigns against allopathic medicines, their doctors and Covid-19 vaccination.

The bench also issued a notice to the centre seeking its reply on IMA's plea.

Last year, as the second wave of Covid ripped through the country killing thousands, Ramdev was heard saying in a video, "Lakhs of people have died because of allopathic medicines, far more than those who died because they did not get treatment or oxygen." The yoga guru even purportedly called allopathy a "stupid and bankrupt" science.

He had also claimed that several doctors in India died even after getting both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.