YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Baba Ramdev should not abuse modern medicine systems: SC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 23: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) seeking action against yoga guru Ramdev for criticising allopathic medicine. The apex court has issued notice to Ramdev and Centre seeking a reply on the plea seeking initiation of action.

    The top court said Baba Ramdev should not abuse modern medicine systems.

    Baba Ramdev
    Baba Ramdev

    The Chief Justice of India, orally said,''Ramdev can popularise his system, but why should he criticise other systems. We respect him. He popularised yoga. But he should exercise restraint in abusing other systems.''

    Yoga guru Ramdev set to launch TV channels in NepalYoga guru Ramdev set to launch TV channels in Nepal

    The apex made these observations while hearing a petition by Indian Medical Association (IMA), alleging smear campaigns against allopathic medicines, their doctors and Covid-19 vaccination.

    The bench also issued a notice to the centre seeking its reply on IMA's plea.

    Last year, as the second wave of Covid ripped through the country killing thousands, Ramdev was heard saying in a video, "Lakhs of people have died because of allopathic medicines, far more than those who died because they did not get treatment or oxygen." The yoga guru even purportedly called allopathy a "stupid and bankrupt" science.

    He had also claimed that several doctors in India died even after getting both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

    Comments

    More BABA RAMDEV News  

    Read more about:

    baba ramdev supreme court plea indian medical association yoga guru

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X