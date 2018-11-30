Azharuddin appointed working president of Telangana Congress Committee

Hyderabad, Nov 30: Cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin has been appointed as the working president of Telangana Congress Committee on Thursday.

The Congress' Telangana unit last year had urged Azhar to contest either the state assembly polls or the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, from the state.

Appointment regarding office bearers of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. pic.twitter.com/aaGV3uCB8r — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) November 30, 2018

Azharuddin formally joined the Indian National Congress party on 19 February 2009. He won the Indian general election, 2009 from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh to become Member of Parliament of India. But lost the 2014 polls from Rajasthan's Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency.

Azaharuddin has disclosed his intention to contest 2019 elections from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency in 2019.

In other announcements, BM Vinod Kumar and Jaffer Javed were appointed as vice-presidents of the Telangana unit.