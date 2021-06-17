YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayodhya's 'Princess Park' likely to be inaugurated during Diwali

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: In a recent development, the Uttar Pradesh government and South Korea are building a 'Princess Park' in Ayodhya, South Korean outgoing envoy Shin Bongkil has revealed.

    ayodhya

    According to reports, the park is expected to be inaugurated during Diwali later this year.

    Addressing the special relationship between Ayodhya and Koreans, the envoy said the park is being built in memory of Queen Huh Hwang-ok who hailed from Ayodhya.

    Pollution Under Control certificates to become uniform for all vehicles across nationPollution Under Control certificates to become uniform for all vehicles across nation

    The envoy further revealed the "facts" that around 10 per cent of Koreans hailed from the clan of King Kim Suro who married the Ayodhya princess when she visited Korea somewhere around 2000 years ago.

    Adding more into India-South Korea relations, the outgoing envoy Bong-kil said, "It was a great privilege to serve in this country. Under the leadership of PM Modi, it will achieve top-3 (position) in world. With 2nd COVID wave, India suffered lot but I believe that this crisis can't deter the rise of India."

    "Ties between Korea & India have never been better. World suffered due to COVID but my President & PM Modi share a special relationship. You (Indians) are much advanced vaccine-wise & have even developed your own COVID19 vaccine," he concluded.

    More AYODHYA News  

    Read more about:

    ayodhya south korea uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X