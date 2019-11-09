Ayodhya UPDATES: Doval meets Hindu, Muslim religious leaders post verdict

News India live

New Delhi, Nov 10: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with eminent Hindu and Muslim religious leaders and intellectuals on Sunday, a day after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. The religious leaders pledged unstinted support to the government in all steps to maintain peace and order.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a Centre-appointed trust at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be assigned for a mosque in the temple town.

Religious leaders from across the country and members of the Hindu Dharmacharya Sabha and Vishwa Hindu Parishad attended the meeting. "Those attending the meeting were alive to the fact that certain anti-national and hostile elements, both within and outside the country, may attempt to exploit the situation to harm our national interest," according to a joint statement issued after the four-hour meeting at Doval's residence here. The religious leaders pledged unstinted support to the government in all steps to maintain peace and order, they said. They appealed for maintaining peace and tranquillity amidst apprehensions that some anti-national elements may try to "exploit the situation". National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with eminent Hindu and Muslim religious leaders on Sunday, a day after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, officials said. With the Supreme Court settling the Ayodhya land dispute case, it was time to bring curtains down on such "politically motivated" issues and focus on uplifting millions in the country from hunger and poverty, prominent Muslim leader of Kerala Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal on Sunday said. A sense of relief prevailed on Saturday evening among residents of Ayodhya, irrespective of their faith, with many saying that the Supreme Court verdict has finally ended the uncertainty that plagued the temple city due to the highly-polarising Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Tight security arrangements had been made and most people preferred to stay indoors this morning. But as the judgement was declared and the day passed off peacefully, the hustle and bustle returned to the temple city with devotees flocking to various temples. The social media is abuzz with reactions from leaders across political parties on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya judgment pronounced on Saturday, as they appealed to countrymen to maintain peace and tranquility. Surprisingly, most BJP leaders did not personally tweet on the judgment, but retweeted the statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the verdict. Deendayal Parisar, the BJP's headquarters in Madhya Pradesh, was decorated with earthen lamps on Saturday to "express gratitude" following the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict. Diplomats of various countries were briefed by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs on the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case on Saturday, sources said. Jaipur Commissionerate: Suspension of Internet services has been extended till tomorrow. A section of Jawaharlal Nehru University students on Saturday organised a protest-meet against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case that put an end to the more-than-a-century-old dispute that had torn the social fabric of the nation. Sharjeel Imam, a JNU student, organised the protest-meet at Sabarmati Dhaba inside the varsity campus. "We organised a meet to discuss the judgment. We had a copy of the judgment and discussed some crucial portions of it and how the judiciary has again failed us," he said. The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board will not go in for a review of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute or file a curative petition, chairman of the Board Zufar Farooqui said. The Indian-American community on Saturday lauded the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case, saying the decision in the decades-old land dispute is equally a victory for both Hindus and Muslims. A sense of relief prevailed on Saturday evening among residents of Ayodhya, irrespective of their faith, with many saying that the Supreme Court verdict has finally ended the uncertainty that plagued the temple city due to the highly-polarising Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. After the historic verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute matter, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi headed bench of the Supreme Court is left with four other important judgements that have to be delivered within a week before he demits office as on November 17. The Supreme Court's judgement in the Ayodhya case will shape the political and social landscape of India, the US media reported on Saturday, noting the steps taken by the Indian government to maintain law and order in the country after the verdict. The apex court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. For all the case's historical origins, “its judgment will help shape India's political and social landscape,” The Wall Street Journal, which has been following the case closely, said in a news dispatch from New Delhi. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Saturday welcomed the Ayodhya verdict, which cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site, calling it "a rare combination of intellectual maturity". "It is a historical verdict in more than one way. All five judges deserve unequivocal commendation for having adjudicated a dispute which was the oldest legal dispute of the present century," Mehta told PTI. "This landmark verdict and the elaborate process undertaken by the highest court of the nation has reinforced and reaffirmed the faith and trust of the common man that his rights are in the safest possible hands of this great judicial institution, said the law officer, who had represented the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government in the title dispute President Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Syed Arshad Madani has appealed to Muslims and fellow-brothers to maintain peace and harmony in country and should not take it as win or loss. This decision is not in line with our expectations but the Supreme Court is supreme. Top envoys of several countries, including Russia, France and Iran, were briefed by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs on the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case on Saturday, sources said. The envoys briefed were from various parts of the world ranging from Southeast Asia, South America, Africa, Europe and the Gulf, sources said. The envoys were given a heads up on the facts surrounding the judgement and the historical background behind it, they said. (PTI) "We welcome the verdict by the Supreme Court. I’m happy that everyone has accepted the verdict, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. "I also welcome the apex court’s decision that five acres of land be given at a prominent place for the building of a mosque in Ayodhya. Today’s judgement is the culmination of a long and contentious process that played itself out in various forums – both judicial and non-judicial – in the past many decades. Now that the prolonged Mandir-Masjid dispute in Ayodhya has come to an end, the time has come to leave all contention and acrimony behind and embrace communal concord and peace. Towards this end, I appeal to all sections of our diverse society to work together to strengthen India’s national unity and integrity, says Advani. " "This is a moment of fulfilment for me because God Almighty had given me an opportunity to make my own humble contribution to the mass movement, the biggest since India’s Freedom Movement, aimed at the outcome which the Supreme Court’s verdict today has made possible. I have always stressed that Ram and Ramayana occupy an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilizational heritage and Ramjanmabhoomi holds a special and sacred place in the hearts of crores of our countrymen in India and abroad. Therefore, it is gratifying that their belief and sentiments have been respected," veteran BJP leader Advani says. "I join all my countrymen in wholeheartedly welcoming the historic judgement delivered by the five-member Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court today in the Ayodhya matter. I stand vindicated, and feel deeply blessed, that the Supreme Court has given its unanimous verdict paving the way for the construction of a magnificent temple for Lord Ram at Ramjanmabhhomi in Ayodhya," LK Advani says. Former general secretary of the students’ union at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, one of the oldest Islamic institutions in the state, as per an HT report, said, “We accept the verdict wholeheartedly as it has brought the long-standing dispute to an end, hope communal harmony prevails”. Let us walk together and make India great. I urge my countrymen to go forward. I wish the people on the occasion of Eid says PM Modi. The SC has said Ram Mandir will be constructed. This has increased the responsibility of every citizen. We have a responsibility to follow the law and order and there is a greater responsibility on all of us says Modi. We have to work towards a brighter future. Our unity, our peace, friendship is important for the development of the nation. The verdict has brought upon a new dawn. This dispute affected several generations. But today we have to get together for a new start and live in a New India. The verdict of the Supreme Court gave the message all difficulties come under the purview of the Constitution. It may take time, but there is justice and this is what the Supreme Court has taught us. This was the day the Berlin Wall fell and united two countries. Today is November 9, two big developments took place. They are Ayodhya and Kartarpur. Today the message is to unite, be together and live together says Modi. The Supreme Court heard everyone at length. The good news is that the verdict has come after all parties were accorded an opportunity. The judges of the country and the courts need a special mention for this historic day.

Former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya, a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, on Saturday credited late VHP stalwart Ashok Singhal and veteran BJP leader L K Advani for the success of the cause. Sunni Waqf Board Lawyer Zafaryab Jilani says he is not satisfied with the judgment. "We are not satisfied with the verdict. But will respect the order. We will seek a review of the verdict, 5-acre land has no value for us. We are appealing for calm and quiet." Defence minister Rajnath Singh hails Ayodhya verdict "I believe this is a landmark judgement. Everyone should accept and respect it. I would appeal to people to maintain peace and order," says Rajnath. Kartik Chopra, spokesperson, Nirmohi Akhara: Nirmohi Akhara is grateful that SC has recognised our fight of last 150 years and has given the Nirmohi Akhara adequate representation in the trust to be set up by the Central Government to build and manage the Shri Ram Janmasthan Temple. The Congress party has issued a statement saying it respects the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case, and appealed to all parties concerned to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony. "It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages," the party said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, saying the judgement ended the decades old dispute and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, who was the lawyer of deity Ram Lalla in the title dispute, welcomed the judgment, saying it is a victory for the people. "It is a very balanced judgment and it is a victory for the people of India," he said. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted, "Only when Lord Rama wanted, the green light for re- building the temple is being given. JaI Shri Ram." The NCP on Saturday hoped no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion following the supreme court verdict on Saturday that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya. Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcoming the historic verdict said " I appeal to people of all communities and religions to accept this decision with ease and remain committed to our resolve of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', full of peace and harmony." This is a historic judgement, I welcome it. This case was going on for a long time and finally it has reached a conclusion. Peace and harmony should be maintained in society, says Sri Sri Ravishankar. Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants, said, "We welcome the Supreme Court decision and the biggest happiness is that it is finally curtains down on this long pending issue," Ansari told PTI on phone from Ayodhya. The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody.



Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti.



May peace and harmony prevail! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019 PM Modi hails Supreme Court for balanced judgment, says it will "further strengthen the confidence of the common man in judicial processes." "I understand that today at least a decision has been taken...which we all should welcome. This is what I believe," Gehlot told reporters at his residence. He said this is a "very historic" decision and appeal for peace and harmony, says Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. This is a historic verdict. A grand Ram temple will be built. Decision to allot alternate land to Muslim side is welcome, I believe Hindu brothers should help in the construction of the Masjid as well, says Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Ayodhya verdict. BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan asserted on Saturday that the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue has put a closure to the dispute that had lingered for more than a century. "The Supreme Court has given a very clear and unanimous verdict. Sentiments of all parties have been respected in this unanimous judgment. It has put a closure to the dispute that has lingered for centuries," the Lok Janshakti Party leader said. Several WhatsApp groups on Saturday went on 'admin only' mode with users of the messaging app taking precautions amid reports that security agencies were keeping an eye on the social media in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a press conference expressed his displeasure on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict and said that he concurs with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and there has been "discrimination against Muslims and no one can deny it." He said, "Muslims are poor, but we’re not in such a state that we cannot buy a land for our Allah. We don’t need a piece of land in charity." Noida Police takes two people into Preventive Custody for spreading rumours on the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, police said. "One of them had called up the police on its emergency number 100 to report a planned violence by a community but his claims were found untrue," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, said. Baba Ramdev: This is a historic verdict. A grand Ram temple will be built. Decision to allot alternate land to Muslim side is welcome, I believe Hindu brothers should help in the construction of the Masjid as well. Following the Ayodhya verdict, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) issues advisory to all channels and cable TV operators to strictly adhere to the Programme Code during discussion, debates and reporting. The Sriram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya dispute and termed it "historic". "It is a historic judgement. We welcome it," Muthalik told PTI. "It is a victory of Hindus after their 500 years of struggle and sacrifices", he said. Noting that the verdict has satisfied the "general sentiments", Muthalik appealed to the Centre to immediately take measures to constitute a trust to oversee the construction and management of the proposed temple. He said he would abide by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's "future efforts to free other disputed religioussites of Hindus". Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, saying the judgment is historic, balanced and judicious. In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh. "The judgment of the Honourable Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic, balanced and judicious. I am sure that everyone will welcome it," said Javadekar. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the Supreme Court judgement in Ayodhya case should be respected by all and harmony and peace be maintained. With the Supreme Court clearing the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Saturday hailed party veteran L K Advani's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement as she welcomed the court's order. She said she met Advani to bow her head at his feet following the verdict and also praised late Vishwa Hindu Parishad stalwart Ashok Singhal for spearheading the movement. Odisha Chief Secretary A K Tripathy on Saturday instructed the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to ensure maintenance of peace and harmony across the state in view of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. Delhi Police used drones to carry out surveillance in parts of the national capital in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, case officials said. Drone surveillance, meeting with public and area patrolling were conducted in several parts of the city including areas of northeast Delhi, they said. Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi said the trust that will be responsible for the construction of a Ram temple would have to be considerate about keeping people united. "I welcome the verdict. But the trust that will look after the construction of the Ram temple will have to be considerate about keeping intact unity among people," he told reporters here. Terming the judgement as "historic", the veteran BJP leader said it should be accepted with an "open mind" by all communities. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अयोध्या मुद्दे पर अपना फैसला सुना दिया है। कोर्ट के इस फैसले का सम्मान करते हुए हम सब को आपसी सद्भाव बनाए रखना है। ये वक्त हम सभी भारतीयों के बीच बन्धुत्व,विश्वास और प्रेम का है।



#AyodhyaVerdict — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 9, 2019 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said while noting that this is the time to promote brotherhood, trust and love for all in the country.