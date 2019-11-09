  • search
    Ayodhya UPDATES: Doval meets Hindu, Muslim religious leaders post verdict

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 10: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with eminent Hindu and Muslim religious leaders and intellectuals on Sunday, a day after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. The religious leaders pledged unstinted support to the government in all steps to maintain peace and order.

    Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a Centre-appointed trust at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be assigned for a mosque in the temple town.

    Stay tuned for Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case Verdict reactions Highlights:

    7:07 PM, 10 Nov
    Religious leaders from across the country and members of the Hindu Dharmacharya Sabha and Vishwa Hindu Parishad attended the meeting.
    7:06 PM, 10 Nov
    "Those attending the meeting were alive to the fact that certain anti-national and hostile elements, both within and outside the country, may attempt to exploit the situation to harm our national interest," according to a joint statement issued after the four-hour meeting at Doval's residence here.
    7:06 PM, 10 Nov
    The religious leaders pledged unstinted support to the government in all steps to maintain peace and order, they said. They appealed for maintaining peace and tranquillity amidst apprehensions that some anti-national elements may try to "exploit the situation".
    7:06 PM, 10 Nov
    National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with eminent Hindu and Muslim religious leaders on Sunday, a day after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, officials said.
    5:55 PM, 10 Nov
    With the Supreme Court settling the Ayodhya land dispute case, it was time to bring curtains down on such "politically motivated" issues and focus on uplifting millions in the country from hunger and poverty, prominent Muslim leader of Kerala Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal on Sunday said.
    12:44 PM, 10 Nov
    A sense of relief prevailed on Saturday evening among residents of Ayodhya, irrespective of their faith, with many saying that the Supreme Court verdict has finally ended the uncertainty that plagued the temple city due to the highly-polarising Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Tight security arrangements had been made and most people preferred to stay indoors this morning. But as the judgement was declared and the day passed off peacefully, the hustle and bustle returned to the temple city with devotees flocking to various temples.
    9:50 AM, 10 Nov
    The social media is abuzz with reactions from leaders across political parties on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya judgment pronounced on Saturday, as they appealed to countrymen to maintain peace and tranquility. Surprisingly, most BJP leaders did not personally tweet on the judgment, but retweeted the statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the verdict.
    9:49 AM, 10 Nov
    Deendayal Parisar, the BJP's headquarters in Madhya Pradesh, was decorated with earthen lamps on Saturday to "express gratitude" following the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict.
    9:49 AM, 10 Nov
    Diplomats of various countries were briefed by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs on the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case on Saturday, sources said.
    9:22 AM, 10 Nov
    Jaipur Commissionerate: Suspension of Internet services has been extended till tomorrow.
    9:22 AM, 10 Nov
    A section of Jawaharlal Nehru University students on Saturday organised a protest-meet against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case that put an end to the more-than-a-century-old dispute that had torn the social fabric of the nation. Sharjeel Imam, a JNU student, organised the protest-meet at Sabarmati Dhaba inside the varsity campus. "We organised a meet to discuss the judgment. We had a copy of the judgment and discussed some crucial portions of it and how the judiciary has again failed us," he said.
    7:40 AM, 10 Nov
    The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board will not go in for a review of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute or file a curative petition, chairman of the Board Zufar Farooqui said.
    7:40 AM, 10 Nov
    The Indian-American community on Saturday lauded the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case, saying the decision in the decades-old land dispute is equally a victory for both Hindus and Muslims.
    7:40 AM, 10 Nov
    A sense of relief prevailed on Saturday evening among residents of Ayodhya, irrespective of their faith, with many saying that the Supreme Court verdict has finally ended the uncertainty that plagued the temple city due to the highly-polarising Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.
    7:39 AM, 10 Nov
    After the historic verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute matter, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi headed bench of the Supreme Court is left with four other important judgements that have to be delivered within a week before he demits office as on November 17.
    12:05 AM, 10 Nov
    The Supreme Court's judgement in the Ayodhya case will shape the political and social landscape of India, the US media reported on Saturday, noting the steps taken by the Indian government to maintain law and order in the country after the verdict. The apex court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. For all the case's historical origins, “its judgment will help shape India's political and social landscape,” The Wall Street Journal, which has been following the case closely, said in a news dispatch from New Delhi.
    9:53 PM, 9 Nov
    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Saturday welcomed the Ayodhya verdict, which cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site, calling it "a rare combination of intellectual maturity". "It is a historical verdict in more than one way. All five judges deserve unequivocal commendation for having adjudicated a dispute which was the oldest legal dispute of the present century," Mehta told PTI. "This landmark verdict and the elaborate process undertaken by the highest court of the nation has reinforced and reaffirmed the faith and trust of the common man that his rights are in the safest possible hands of this great judicial institution, said the law officer, who had represented the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government in the title dispute
    9:28 PM, 9 Nov
    President Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Syed Arshad Madani has appealed to Muslims and fellow-brothers to maintain peace and harmony in country and should not take it as win or loss. This decision is not in line with our expectations but the Supreme Court is supreme.
    9:05 PM, 9 Nov
    Top envoys of several countries, including Russia, France and Iran, were briefed by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs on the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case on Saturday, sources said. The envoys briefed were from various parts of the world ranging from Southeast Asia, South America, Africa, Europe and the Gulf, sources said. The envoys were given a heads up on the facts surrounding the judgement and the historical background behind it, they said. (PTI)
    8:17 PM, 9 Nov
    "We welcome the verdict by the Supreme Court. I’m happy that everyone has accepted the verdict, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.
    8:16 PM, 9 Nov
    "I also welcome the apex court’s decision that five acres of land be given at a prominent place for the building of a mosque in Ayodhya. Today’s judgement is the culmination of a long and contentious process that played itself out in various forums – both judicial and non-judicial – in the past many decades. Now that the prolonged Mandir-Masjid dispute in Ayodhya has come to an end, the time has come to leave all contention and acrimony behind and embrace communal concord and peace. Towards this end, I appeal to all sections of our diverse society to work together to strengthen India’s national unity and integrity, says Advani.
    7:18 PM, 9 Nov
    " "This is a moment of fulfilment for me because God Almighty had given me an opportunity to make my own humble contribution to the mass movement, the biggest since India’s Freedom Movement, aimed at the outcome which the Supreme Court’s verdict today has made possible. I have always stressed that Ram and Ramayana occupy an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilizational heritage and Ramjanmabhoomi holds a special and sacred place in the hearts of crores of our countrymen in India and abroad. Therefore, it is gratifying that their belief and sentiments have been respected," veteran BJP leader Advani says.
    7:17 PM, 9 Nov
    "I join all my countrymen in wholeheartedly welcoming the historic judgement delivered by the five-member Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court today in the Ayodhya matter. I stand vindicated, and feel deeply blessed, that the Supreme Court has given its unanimous verdict paving the way for the construction of a magnificent temple for Lord Ram at Ramjanmabhhomi in Ayodhya," LK Advani says.
    7:16 PM, 9 Nov
    Former general secretary of the students’ union at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, one of the oldest Islamic institutions in the state, as per an HT report, said, “We accept the verdict wholeheartedly as it has brought the long-standing dispute to an end, hope communal harmony prevails”.
    6:12 PM, 9 Nov
    Let us walk together and make India great. I urge my countrymen to go forward. I wish the people on the occasion of Eid says PM Modi.
    6:11 PM, 9 Nov
    The SC has said Ram Mandir will be constructed. This has increased the responsibility of every citizen. We have a responsibility to follow the law and order and there is a greater responsibility on all of us says Modi. We have to work towards a brighter future. Our unity, our peace, friendship is important for the development of the nation.
    6:09 PM, 9 Nov
    The verdict has brought upon a new dawn. This dispute affected several generations. But today we have to get together for a new start and live in a New India.
    6:08 PM, 9 Nov
    The verdict of the Supreme Court gave the message all difficulties come under the purview of the Constitution. It may take time, but there is justice and this is what the Supreme Court has taught us.
    6:07 PM, 9 Nov
    This was the day the Berlin Wall fell and united two countries. Today is November 9, two big developments took place. They are Ayodhya and Kartarpur. Today the message is to unite, be together and live together says Modi.
    6:05 PM, 9 Nov
    The Supreme Court heard everyone at length. The good news is that the verdict has come after all parties were accorded an opportunity. The judges of the country and the courts need a special mention for this historic day.
