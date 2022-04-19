China cabbie caught driving with facial mask on; the reason will leave you amazed

Taxi fares in Karnataka: Here is all you need to know about AC, non-AC cab fares and waiting charges

Auto, taxi strike in Delhi called off

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 19: The two-day strike called by various auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi unions in Delhi-NCR has been called off on Tuesday. The strike was launched on Monday in protest against the rising fuel prices and unchanged fares in the national capital.

Passengers complained that they had to wait a long time for Ola and Uber cabs, and added that those were available at inflated rates.

"We've called off the strike so that public doesn't face any problems. If Central govt doesn't accept our demands, then after 20-25 days they should be ready if Delhi doesn't get milk, water supply,'' Indrajeet Singh, President Rajdhani Parivahan Panchayat on auto/taxi strike in Delhi.

The impact of the strike called by various auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi unions in the capital was visible as autos, cabs, feeder buses were hardly available at transport hubs like railway stations, Inter State Bus Terminals (ISBTs), and metro stations across the city.