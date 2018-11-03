Australian man found hanging from tree in Bodh Gaya

New Delhi, Nov 3: Body of an Australian national was found in an orchard in Bodh Gaya's Rajpur on Saturday.

Gaya (city) SP, Anil Kumar says "On basis of documents, he was identified as an Australian national. It seems to be a case of suicide. We're calling FSL team to investigate matter"

According to reports, police said the deceased has been identified as James Allen, 33, from Australia. The police have also recovered a letter in which it has mentioned that all belongings should be handed over to his sister.

The body was found on Saturday morning when some local residents noticed it while passing through Rajapur area, and informed the police. The body has been sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, Gaya for post-mortem.

