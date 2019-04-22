Attack on EC squad: BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy arrested

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhubaneswar, Apr 22: BJD Pipili Assembly constituency candidate Pradeep Maharathy was arrested hours after members of the election flying squad and Static Surveillance Team came under attack while conducting a raid at his farmhouse at Hunkeipur village in Pipili late Sunday night.

A flying squad, a static surveillance team and a video surveillance team had raided a farmhouse in Pipili after getting information that a feast was being arranged along with distribution of money to influence voters.

After reaching the farmhouse, they were allegedly attacked by Maharathy and his supporters.The miscreants reportedly attacked cameraman of the team and damaged his camera.

Maharathy, who is also an MLA candidate for the Pipili assembly seat, has been arrested under Sections 307, 353, 341, 332, 147, 148 and 149 of the IPC.