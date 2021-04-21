YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine coronavirus congress

    Atrocious: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slams Centre over differential Covishield pricing

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 21: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday criticised the Union government over differential pricing of Covishield vaccine, saying the Centre getting it at Rs 150 per dose and states at Rs 400 is no cooperative federalism.

    vaccine

    He demanded the Centre and state governments pay the same price for the COVID-19 vaccine. He said overcharging state governments for the anti-coronavirus shots will bleed dry their already stressed finances.

    Explained: Will COVID-19 patients always show symptoms when their oxygen levels drop?Explained: Will COVID-19 patients always show symptoms when their oxygen levels drop?

    "The Central government will continue to pay Rs 150 per dose for Covishield. State governments will now be charged Rs 400 a dose. This is not cooperative federalism. This will bleed dry the already reeling state finances. Atrocious," he said on Twitter.

    "We demand One Nation, One Price for Centre and State governments," he said. Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine-maker, on Wednesday announced a price of Rs 600 per dose for COVID vaccine supplies to private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose to state governments.

    In a statement posted on its Twitter handle, SII said it will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production over the next two months.

    MORE Corona vaccine NEWS

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 15:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X