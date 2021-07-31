At Punjab border, BSF guns down two Pakistani intruders

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 31: Two Pakistani intruders were shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official of the BSF said on Saturday.

The BSF troops noticed suspicious movement near the border fence at 8.48 pm on Friday, he said.

The BSF personnel asked the intruders to stop, but they did not pay heed to repeated warnings.

Sensing threat, the BSF troops opened fire, the official said.

Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 15:38 [IST]