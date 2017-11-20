At CWC meet, Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi for ‘sabotaging’ Winter Session

During the CWC meeting, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that the Modi government has cast a dark shadow on democracy by sabotaging the Winter Session of Parliament on flimsy grounds.

Her allegation is based on the government's delaying of the winter session of parliament, which usually begins in November and runs four weeks.

"Modi government in arrogance has cast a dark shadow on India's Parliamentary democracy by sabotaging Winter Session on flimsy grounds," she said while addressing CWC meeting.

"It's mistaken if it thinks by locking temple of democracy, it'll escape constitutional accountability ahead of elections," she added.

The Prime Minister had the audacity to have a midnight celebration in Parliament to launch an ill-prepared and flawed GST but today he lacks the courage to face Parliament, she further said.

"Unemployment, rising inflation, falling exports, and GST are causing tremendous suffering to millions of people. A year later, demonetisation has done nothing but rub salt on the wounds of distressed farmers, small traders, housewives, and daily workers." The fortunes of a handful are being built by destroying the future of the poor and the oppressed, the Congress president said.

OneIndia News