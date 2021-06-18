At 66%, PM Modi ahead of Biden, Merkel in approval ratings

PM lauds mother for following Covid norms, isolating from 6-year-old boy to protect him from coronavirus

New Delhi, June 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval rating stands at 66 per cent and continues to be ahead of several global heads including US President Joe Biden.

A survey conducted by the Morning Consult, which track the national ratings of elected leaders of 13 countries shows that Prime Minister Modi's ratings are at 66 per cent in early June. The firm in a tweet said that he still outperforms all the rest.

The firm which uploaded the survey on Thursday said that the exercise was conducted with a sample size of 2,126 adults in India. It showed 66 per cent approval for the PM, while 28 per cent disapproved of him.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/dQsNxouZWb



Modi: 66%

Draghi: 65%

López Obrador: 63%

Morrison: 54%

Merkel: 53%

Biden: 53%

Trudeau: 48%

Johnson: 44%

Moon: 37%

Sánchez: 36%

Bolsonaro: 35%

Macron: 35%

Suga: 29%



*Updated 6/17/21 pic.twitter.com/FvCSODtIxa — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) June 17, 2021

Collecting data through its Political Intelligence Unit, a proprietary platform that provides real time polling data on political elections showed that in August 2019, when the Modi government abrogated Article 370, his ratings stood at 80 per cent, while the disapproval rate was just 11 per cent.

"All interviews are conducted online, among nationally representative samples of adults. (In India, the sample is representative of the literate population)," Morning Consult said on its website.

"In the United States, surveys are also weighted by race and ethnicity. Respondents complete these surveys in languages appropriate for their countries," it also said.

