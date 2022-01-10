At 53, Delhi's air quality in 'satisfactory' category

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 10: The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'satisfactory' category on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 53, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

With the national capital and adjoining areas witnessing heavy rainfall in the last two days, the air quality has improved, SAFAR said.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Nazibabad, Chandpur, Shikarpur, Debai, Atrauli, Siyana, Jhangirabad, Anupsahar, Gharmukteshwar (UP) during next 2 hours," tweeted the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

On the other hand, the air quality of Noida has improved from 'moderate' to 'satisfactory' with the AQI at 66. Also, the air quality of Gurugram is in the 'satisfactory' category with the AQI at 90.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 17:36 [IST]