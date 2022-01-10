YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    At 53, Delhi's air quality in 'satisfactory' category

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 10: The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'satisfactory' category on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 53, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

    At 53, Delhis air quality in satisfactory category

    With the national capital and adjoining areas witnessing heavy rainfall in the last two days, the air quality has improved, SAFAR said.

    "Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Nazibabad, Chandpur, Shikarpur, Debai, Atrauli, Siyana, Jhangirabad, Anupsahar, Gharmukteshwar (UP) during next 2 hours," tweeted the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

    On the other hand, the air quality of Noida has improved from 'moderate' to 'satisfactory' with the AQI at 66. Also, the air quality of Gurugram is in the 'satisfactory' category with the AQI at 90.
    As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    weather new delhi

    Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 17:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X