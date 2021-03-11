YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 11: Between 2016 and 2020, the Congress had the highest number of deserters.

    A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that 170 MLAs left the Congress to join another party between 2016 and 2020.

    At 172 MLAs, Congress had the highest number of deserters between 2016-2020

    Only 18 (4.4%) MLAs left BJP to join a different party to contest elections during this period, the report also said.

    Between 2016-2020, 182 (44.9%) out of 405 re-contesting MLAs who switched political parties joined the BJP followed by 38 (9.4%) MLAs who joined INC and 25 (6.2%) MLAs who joined TRS.

    5 (41.7%) Lok Sabha MPs left BJP to join another party during the Lok Sabha elections 2019. While 7 (43.8%) Rajya Sabha MPs left INC to join a different party to contest elections during the elections held between 2016-2020.

    Between 2016-2020, 10 (62.5%) out of 16 re-contesting Rajya Sabha MPs who switched political parties joined the BJP and 5 (41.7%) out of 12 Lok Sabha MPs who changed parties joined INC in the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

