At 172 MLAs, Congress had the highest number of deserters between 2016-2020
New Delhi, Mar 11: Between 2016 and 2020, the Congress had the highest number of deserters.
A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that 170 MLAs left the Congress to join another party between 2016 and 2020.
Only 18 (4.4%) MLAs left BJP to join a different party to contest elections during this period, the report also said.
Between 2016-2020, 182 (44.9%) out of 405 re-contesting MLAs who switched political parties joined the BJP followed by 38 (9.4%) MLAs who joined INC and 25 (6.2%) MLAs who joined TRS.
5 (41.7%) Lok Sabha MPs left BJP to join another party during the Lok Sabha elections 2019. While 7 (43.8%) Rajya Sabha MPs left INC to join a different party to contest elections during the elections held between 2016-2020.
Between 2016-2020, 10 (62.5%) out of 16 re-contesting Rajya Sabha MPs who switched political parties joined the BJP and 5 (41.7%) out of 12 Lok Sabha MPs who changed parties joined INC in the Lok Sabha Election 2019.