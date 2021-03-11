At 172 MLAs, Congress had the highest number of deserters between 2016-2020

Gujarat by-polls 2020: 7 candidates have very serious pending criminal cases against them

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: Between 2016 and 2020, the Congress had the highest number of deserters.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that 170 MLAs left the Congress to join another party between 2016 and 2020.

Only 18 (4.4%) MLAs left BJP to join a different party to contest elections during this period, the report also said.

Between 2016-2020, 182 (44.9%) out of 405 re-contesting MLAs who switched political parties joined the BJP followed by 38 (9.4%) MLAs who joined INC and 25 (6.2%) MLAs who joined TRS.

5 (41.7%) Lok Sabha MPs left BJP to join another party during the Lok Sabha elections 2019. While 7 (43.8%) Rajya Sabha MPs left INC to join a different party to contest elections during the elections held between 2016-2020.

Between 2016-2020, 10 (62.5%) out of 16 re-contesting Rajya Sabha MPs who switched political parties joined the BJP and 5 (41.7%) out of 12 Lok Sabha MPs who changed parties joined INC in the Lok Sabha Election 2019.