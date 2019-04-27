  • search
    Astronomy Day: Aimed at raising interest in Astronomy

    New Delhi, Apr 27: April 27 is observed as the International Astronomy which is held to raise the interest of the general public in the field of astronomy.

    Astronomy Day is an annual event in the United States.

    This event was started in 1973 by Doug Berger, the president of the Astronomical Association of Northern California. His intent was to set up various telescopes in busy urban locations so that passersby could enjoy views of the heavens. Since then the event has expanded and is now sponsored by a number of organizations associated with astronomy.

    Astronomy Day also forms part of National Astronomy Week, which begins on the preceding Monday.

    Originally, Astronomy Day occurred on a Saturday between mid-April and mid-May, and was scheduled so as to occur at or close to the first quarter Moon. In 2007, an autumn rendition of Astronomy Day was added. It was scheduled to occur on a Saturday between mid-September and mid-October so as to be on or close to the first quarter Moon.

    In 2018, Lebanon started celebrating the Spring Astronomy Day thanks to the Saint Joseph University Astronomy Club, with the intention of uniting astronomy enthusiasts so they can meet and share their knowledge. (Source - Wikipedia)

    Saturday, April 27, 2019, 23:47 [IST]
