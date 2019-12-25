Assistant Professor booked for molesting engineering student in Hyderabad

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Hyderabad, Dec 25: A 19-year-old engineering student of a private college in Hyderabad was allegedly sexually assaulted by an Assistant Professor at the institution, police said on Wednesday.

The victim is reportedly a second-year engineering student. She has filed an FIR, in her complaint she has stated that the Assistant Professor called her to the lab on Monday and bolted its door before committing the crime, they said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under relevant IPC sections against the accused. The 30-year-old professor has been taken into custody.

Earlier, the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor have shocked the nation. The accused who were found guilty were killed in an encounter by the Telangana police on December 6 this year.

German tourist alleges molestation by 'babas' in Varanasi

The four accused Mohammed, 26, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, all 20 years of age were shot dead when they tried to escape from the crime scene after snatching the weapon from the police.

The veterinary doctor was on her way after a medical check-up at Gachibowli. She was abducted, raped and killed.