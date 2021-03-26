Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: 68.46 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3.30pm in 35 assembly seats

Will return to power in more seats in Assam: Sonowal

For safekeeping: Congress alliance candidates flown to Jaipur ahead of May 2 counting

Sonowal, Himanta violating poll code in name of tackling COVID: Oppn to EC

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: Over 84 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 283 candidates on Thursday, when 35 assembly constituencies go to polls in the eighth and final phase, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19. The began at 7 am and will continue till 6.30 pm.

Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said.