YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    Assam Assembly elections 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    LIVE

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: 68.46 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3.30pm in 35 assembly seats

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 29: Over 84 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 283 candidates on Thursday, when 35 assembly constituencies go to polls in the eighth and final phase, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19. The began at 7 am and will continue till 6.30 pm.

    Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said.

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Modi urges voters to turn up in large numbers

    Newest First Oldest First
    5:29 PM, 29 Apr
    News channels will start announcing their exit polls, conducted in association with polling agencies, after 7:30pm. This is in compliance with an order issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in March.
    5:26 PM, 29 Apr
    BJP candidate Anirban Ganguly's car ransacked allegedly by villagers in Bolpur's Ilambazar in West Bengal with bamboo poles and bricks. Ganguly remains unhurt. Polling for eight and last phase is underway in the state.
    4:39 PM, 29 Apr
    Smooth Polling Process going on at the Polling Stations under 168 Kashipur-Belgachia Assembly Constituency of Kolkata North Election District.
    4:39 PM, 29 Apr
    Distribution of sanitizer among the Electors at the Polling Station under 76 Jalangi Assembly Constituency of Murshidabad District.
    4:34 PM, 29 Apr
    The voter turnout in West Bengal was 68.46 percent till 4 pm in the eight and final phase of the Assembly election in the state.
    4:34 PM, 29 Apr
    Firecrackers were set off outside Mahajati Sadan in central Kolkata on Thursday morning, which were initially alleged to be crude bombs, an official said. T
    3:51 PM, 29 Apr
    68.46% voter turnout recorded till 3.30pm in 35 assembly seats where polling is underway in final phase
    3:33 PM, 29 Apr
    Congress MP and party's state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury casts his vote for the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal elections at a polling booth in Murshidabad
    3:12 PM, 29 Apr
    56.28 per cent voter turnout recorded till 2.30pm in 35 assembly seats where polling is underway in final phase
    2:56 PM, 29 Apr
    TMC writes to Election Commission of India regarding 'inadequacies' in its direction for counting of votes on May 2; says no provision has been made for submission of negative RT-PCR test by polling officers and CAPF personnel
    2:40 PM, 29 Apr
    The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said the arrangements are being made to have testing for everybody but he has no instructions as far as central forces are concerned: TMC MP Saugata Roy
    2:26 PM, 29 Apr
    Electors maintain social distancing at a polling station in Nowda Assembly Constituency
    2:20 PM, 29 Apr
    TMC supporters gherao car of BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey in Maniktala, North Kolkata. He says, "Our polling agent was sitting inside when a 50-yr-old woman came to vote instead of a 31-yr-old woman. When the agent objected she was scolded. This is hooliganism of TMC."
    2:07 PM, 29 Apr
    Trinamool Congress writes to Election Commission of India regarding 'inadequacies' in its direction for counting of votes on May 2; says no provision has been made for submission of negative RT-PCR test by polling officers and CAPF personnel
    1:33 PM, 29 Apr
    We've submitted a memorandum regarding the counting process because they've (Election Commission) introduced that all counting agents and candidates should be tested for Covid-19 but no such instructions are there for polling agents or central forces. That is what we wanted to point out: TMC MP Saugata Roy.
    1:17 PM, 29 Apr
    Both sides accused each other of obstructing the voting process. BJP candidate Kashinath Biswas went to the spot and it is then that the matter escalated.
    12:58 PM, 29 Apr
    Stray incidents of violence were reported on Thursday from several areas where voting is underway for the eighth and last phase of assembly elections in Bengal, but the overall polling process has been peaceful with 37.80 per cent turnout till 11 am, EC officials said.
    12:33 PM, 29 Apr
    The seventh phase of Bengal Assembly polls on 26 April saw a total of 76.89 percent voter turnout amid tight security arrangements and COVID-19 safety protocols.
    12:09 PM, 29 Apr
    37.80 per cent voter turnout recorded till 11 am in 35 assembly seats where polling is underway in final phase
    11:47 AM, 29 Apr
    West Bengal Governor Jagdish Mukhi and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar cast their vote at a polling booth in Chowringhee, Kolkata, on Thursday. “Election is the greatest festival in democracy and we both have voted. Covid protocols are being followed 100%. I'm very happy with the arrangements. Excellent work being done by the EC and CAPF. Democracy is powered only by your votes. Anyone who doesn't vote loses the right to grievance,” the Governor said.
    11:33 AM, 29 Apr
    Saha was allegedly shot at while he was returning from campaigning on April 18. He received a bullet injury on his neck, was taken to Maldah Medical Hospital where he underwent an operation.
    11:21 AM, 29 Apr
    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar cast their votes at a polling booth in Chowringhee, Kolkata.
    11:15 AM, 29 Apr
    How Political Parties Ranked in West Bengal Assembly Elections
    11:13 AM, 29 Apr
    BJP candidate from Malda, Gopal Chandra Saha has alleged that the attack on him on April 18 during campaigning was either carried out by the TMC or Congress 'goons'.
    10:59 AM, 29 Apr
    The last phase of the election is being held amid an unprecedented Covid spike. The state logged 17,207 fresh cases on Wednesday, the highest-single day spike recorded so far, pushing the tally to 7,93,552, a bulletin issued by the health department said.
    10:50 AM, 29 Apr
    Biswas had joined the TMC on request of party supremo Mamata Banerjee in 2010 and successfully contested the 2011 assembly elections
    10:44 AM, 29 Apr
    Former West Bengal minister and ex-CBI director Upen Biswas has resigned from the Trinamool Congress
    10:34 AM, 29 Apr
    A total of 35 constituencies spread across districts of Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, and north Kolkata will decide the political fate of 285 candidates.
    10:12 AM, 29 Apr
    West Bengal
    16.04% voter turnout recorded till 9:30am
    9:54 AM, 29 Apr
    Results of exit polls for elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and UT of Puducherry can be broadcast after 7pm tonight.
    READ MORE

    MORE Assam Assembly elections 2021 NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X