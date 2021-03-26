Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: 68.46 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3.30pm in 35 assembly seats
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, Apr 29: Over 84 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 283 candidates on Thursday, when 35 assembly constituencies go to polls in the eighth and final phase, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19. The began at 7 am and will continue till 6.30 pm.
Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said.
5:29 PM, 29 Apr
News channels will start announcing their exit polls, conducted in association with polling agencies, after 7:30pm. This is in compliance with an order issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in March.
5:26 PM, 29 Apr
BJP candidate Anirban Ganguly's car ransacked allegedly by villagers in Bolpur's Ilambazar in West Bengal with bamboo poles and bricks. Ganguly remains unhurt. Polling for eight and last phase is underway in the state.
4:39 PM, 29 Apr
Smooth Polling Process going on at the Polling Stations under 168 Kashipur-Belgachia Assembly Constituency of Kolkata North Election District.
Distribution of sanitizer among the Electors at the Polling Station under 76 Jalangi Assembly Constituency of Murshidabad District.
4:34 PM, 29 Apr
The voter turnout in West Bengal was 68.46 percent till 4 pm in the eight and final phase of the Assembly election in the state.
4:34 PM, 29 Apr
Firecrackers were set off outside Mahajati Sadan in central Kolkata on Thursday morning, which were initially alleged to be crude bombs, an official said. T
3:51 PM, 29 Apr
68.46% voter turnout recorded till 3.30pm in 35 assembly seats where polling is underway in final phase
3:33 PM, 29 Apr
Congress MP and party's state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury casts his vote for the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal elections at a polling booth in Murshidabad
3:12 PM, 29 Apr
56.28 per cent voter turnout recorded till 2.30pm in 35 assembly seats where polling is underway in final phase
2:56 PM, 29 Apr
TMC writes to Election Commission of India regarding 'inadequacies' in its direction for counting of votes on May 2; says no provision has been made for submission of negative RT-PCR test by polling officers and CAPF personnel
2:40 PM, 29 Apr
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said the arrangements are being made to have testing for everybody but he has no instructions as far as central forces are concerned: TMC MP Saugata Roy
2:26 PM, 29 Apr
Electors maintain social distancing at a polling station in Nowda Assembly Constituency
2:20 PM, 29 Apr
TMC supporters gherao car of BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey in Maniktala, North Kolkata. He says, "Our polling agent was sitting inside when a 50-yr-old woman came to vote instead of a 31-yr-old woman. When the agent objected she was scolded. This is hooliganism of TMC."
2:07 PM, 29 Apr
Trinamool Congress writes to Election Commission of India regarding 'inadequacies' in its direction for counting of votes on May 2; says no provision has been made for submission of negative RT-PCR test by polling officers and CAPF personnel
1:33 PM, 29 Apr
We've submitted a memorandum regarding the counting process because they've (Election Commission) introduced that all counting agents and candidates should be tested for Covid-19 but no such instructions are there for polling agents or central forces. That is what we wanted to point out: TMC MP Saugata Roy.
1:17 PM, 29 Apr
Both sides accused each other of obstructing the voting process. BJP candidate Kashinath Biswas went to the spot and it is then that the matter escalated.
12:58 PM, 29 Apr
Stray incidents of violence were reported on Thursday from several areas where voting is underway for the eighth and last phase of assembly elections in Bengal, but the overall polling process has been peaceful with 37.80 per cent turnout till 11 am, EC officials said.
12:33 PM, 29 Apr
The seventh phase of Bengal Assembly polls on 26 April saw a total of 76.89 percent voter turnout amid tight security arrangements and COVID-19 safety protocols.
12:09 PM, 29 Apr
37.80 per cent voter turnout recorded till 11 am in 35 assembly seats where polling is underway in final phase
11:47 AM, 29 Apr
West Bengal Governor Jagdish Mukhi and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar cast their vote at a polling booth in Chowringhee, Kolkata, on Thursday. “Election is the greatest festival in democracy and we both have voted. Covid protocols are being followed 100%. I'm very happy with the arrangements. Excellent work being done by the EC and CAPF. Democracy is powered only by your votes. Anyone who doesn't vote loses the right to grievance,” the Governor said.
11:33 AM, 29 Apr
Saha was allegedly shot at while he was returning from campaigning on April 18. He received a bullet injury on his neck, was taken to Maldah Medical Hospital where he underwent an operation.
11:21 AM, 29 Apr
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar cast their votes at a polling booth in Chowringhee, Kolkata.
11:15 AM, 29 Apr
How Political Parties Ranked in West Bengal Assembly Elections
11:13 AM, 29 Apr
BJP candidate from Malda, Gopal Chandra Saha has alleged that the attack on him on April 18 during campaigning was either carried out by the TMC or Congress 'goons'.
10:59 AM, 29 Apr
The last phase of the election is being held amid an unprecedented Covid spike. The state logged 17,207 fresh cases on Wednesday, the highest-single day spike recorded so far, pushing the tally to 7,93,552, a bulletin issued by the health department said.
10:50 AM, 29 Apr
Biswas had joined the TMC on request of party supremo Mamata Banerjee in 2010 and successfully contested the 2011 assembly elections
10:44 AM, 29 Apr
Former West Bengal minister and ex-CBI director Upen Biswas has resigned from the Trinamool Congress
10:34 AM, 29 Apr
A total of 35 constituencies spread across districts of Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, and north Kolkata will decide the political fate of 285 candidates.
10:12 AM, 29 Apr
West Bengal
16.04% voter turnout recorded till 9:30am
9:54 AM, 29 Apr
Results of exit polls for elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and UT of Puducherry can be broadcast after 7pm tonight.
5:07 PM, 26 Mar
Trinamool Congress has written to Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, "seeking deployment of additional CAPF at Bhagabanpur, Khejuri, Egra, Ramnagar" and "harbouring of criminals by Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram".
5:07 PM, 26 Mar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP will enact laws to tackle the "menace of love and land jihad" in Assam if it is voted to power.
5:07 PM, 26 Mar
Assam is all set to witness mostly direct or triangular contests between the ruling BJP, its alliance partner the Asom Gana Parishad, opposition Congress and the newly formed Asssam Jatiya Parishad in…
5:38 PM, 26 Mar
"Can Rahul Gandhi and modern Kalapahad Badruddin Ajmal keep Assam safe? Last week was anniversary of Battle of Saraighat, fought under commander Lachit Borphukan's leadership. He protected motherland from Mughals for many years," Union Minister Amit Shah said in Kamrup.
6:12 PM, 26 Mar
Out of the 946 candidates in the fray for the 126-seat Assam Assembly, at least 138 (15 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, including 109 (12%) facing serious criminal cases
6:30 PM, 26 Mar
The Congress on Friday alleged that the LDF government in Kerala was committing electoral "fraud" in cahoots with the state election machinery by enrolling bogus voters, and moved the Election Commission seeking corrective measures for ensuring "free and fair" polls. Kerala goes to polls on April 6.
7:24 PM, 26 Mar
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said, "I met EC's observer and police observer because we are concerned about the conduct of the local police. Despite our repeated pleas, hooliganism has increased here.
8:28 PM, 26 Mar
Jhargram: Polling parties leave for their respective polling stations after collecting EVMs and VVPATs ahead of voting for first phase of West Bengal Elections 2021 tomorrow.
9:24 PM, 26 Mar
In Assam, among others, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Speaker Hitendranath Goswami, and Assam state Congress chief Ripun Borah besides several cabinet ministers from the ruling BJP and Asom Gana Parishad, will be in the fray in 47 of the state's 126 Assembly seats.
10:11 PM, 26 Mar
11:23 PM, 26 Mar
Nadda targeted DMK and its partner Congress over charges of corruption and family politics and urged the electorate to reject them and also targeted them on Jallikattu.
7:08 AM, 27 Mar
Voting in first phase of Bengal, Assam polls begin.
West Bengal: First phase of polling begins in Jhargram
7:14 AM, 27 Mar
We've 509 vulnerable booths in our district. We've deployed 169 companies. We're monitoring booths with CAPF & non-CPF measures. Over 50% of polling booths have webcasting facility & CCTV, videographer. We've 800 micro-observers for phase 1: District election officer, East Midnapore
7:15 AM, 27 Mar
West Bengal: More than 73 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 191 candidates in these seats, most of which are located in the once-Naxal-affected Jungle Mahal region.
7:16 AM, 27 Mar
First phase of Bengal elections
The elections are being held following COVID-19 guidelines in all nine seats in Purulia, four in Bankura, four in Jhargram and six in Paschim Medinipur, besides the seven seats in high-stakes Purba Medinipur -- the home turf of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
7:17 AM, 27 Mar
The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote.
Voters waiting in a queue at a polling station in JP Nagar, Dibrugarh, as polling gets underway for the first phase of Assembly elections
7:29 AM, 27 Mar
Most of the voters and political party workers were seen without masks amid a resurgent coronavirus. In some booths, the voters were provided masks, while santisers were made available at all the locations.
7:31 AM, 27 Mar
West Bengal has been caught in the throes of violent political clashes between the TMC and BJP supporters which have claimed several lives on both sides over the last few days, prompting the Election Commission to deploy such a massive number of central forces.
7:47 AM, 27 Mar
Assam
Altogether, 81,09,815 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase. Of them, 40,77,210 are male and 40,32,481 female, while 124 are third gender voters, besides nine overseas voters.
A long queue of voters outside a polling station in Bakul, Dibrugarh
8:27 AM, 27 Mar
West Bengal
BJP candidate from West Midnapore, Samit Das casts his vote at a polling booth there in the first phase
8:28 AM, 27 Mar
Voting underway smoothly in Midnapore town. But, at some places in rural areas, TMC workers are trying to create a disturbance. At booth no. 266 & 267, 7-8 TMC workers entered the booth to influence the voters. We've complained to EC: BJP candidate from West Midnapore, Samit Das pic.twitter.com/nVZUn4TPnP
Voting underway smoothly in Midnapore town. But, at some places in rural areas, TMC workers are trying to create a disturbance. At booth no. 266 & 267, 7-8 TMC workers entered the booth to influence the voters. We've complained to EC: BJP candidate from West Midnapore, Samit Das
Voters follow physical distancing at polling station set up at Kamala Bari Junior Basic School, Majuli
8:30 AM, 27 Mar
The first phase of voting for West Bengal and Assam assembly elections has started. I urge the voters of the assembly constituencies going to polls today to come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
8:30 AM, 27 Mar
West Bengal
According to media reports, voting on was stopped in Kharagpur after EVM malfunction was reported from polling booth 98 and 99.